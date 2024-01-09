L2 Capital buys basketball floors manufacturer Robbins Sports Surfaces

Robbins' customers include elementary, middle, and high schools as well as colleges and NCAA and NBA teams.

Robbins was founded in 1894

Robbins was advised by SDR Ventures

L2 Capital invests in the lower middle market

L2 Capital has acquired Robbins Sports Surfaces, a Cincinnati-based maker of hardwood basketball floors. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Bob Levine, managing partner of L2 Capital, said in a statement, “L2 Capital has a robust history of partnering with family-run, market leaders and helping these companies scale in their respective niches, as well as grow in adjacencies by deploying our proprietary strategic planning and execution framework. We are excited to partner with Robbins and look forward to providing athletes and enthusiasts of all levels with the safest, highest quality surfaces.”

PNC Business Credit and Merion Investment Partners provided debt financing for this transaction; Merion co-invested. Robbins was advised by SDR Ventures.

