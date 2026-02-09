La Caisse expands stake in iron ore exploration company Champion

- As a result of the transaction, La Caisse increased its interest in Champion to about 8.5 percent of the company’s ordinary shares on a non-diluted basis
- Champion, through its Quebec Iron Ore subsidiary, owns and operates the Bloom Lake Mining Complex located on the south end of the Labrador Trough
- Bloom Lake is an open-pit operation with two concentration plants that source energy from renewable hydroelectric power
Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (La Caisse) has increased its stake in Champion Iron, a Toronto-based iron ore exploration and development company.