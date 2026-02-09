Energy/Power

La Caisse expands stake in iron ore exploration company Champion

Through a private placement, La Caisse acquired about 26.8 million subscription receipts at a price of $3.73 (C$5.15), generating gross proceeds of $100 million.

  • As a result of the transaction, La Caisse increased its interest in Champion to about 8.5 percent of the company’s ordinary shares on a non-diluted basis
  • Champion, through its Quebec Iron Ore subsidiary, owns and operates the Bloom Lake Mining Complex located on the south end of the Labrador Trough
  • Bloom Lake is an open-pit operation with two concentration plants that source energy from renewable hydroelectric power

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (La Caisse) has increased its stake in Champion Iron, a Toronto-based iron ore exploration and development company.

