Lanscioni joins Keytone as managing director

Keystone Capital Management has named Todd Lanscioni as a managing director.

Prior to joining Keystone, Lanscioni spent over 20 years with JZ

Partners/Jordan Industries as a managing director. Before that, Lanscioni worked for LaSalle Bank in Chicago.

“We are thrilled with the addition of Todd to the Keystone team,” said Scott Gwilliam, a managing partner of Keystone, in a statement. “Todd brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Keystone team and his investment philosophy is remarkably consistent with that which we have carefully and strategically cultivated at Keystone for the past 30 years. Lastly, there is an unquestionably strong cultural alignment between Todd and the Keystone team.”

Based in Chicago, Keystone was founded in 1994. The firm targets a variety of sectors that include niche manufacturing, industrial technology services, engineering and industrial technology and products.