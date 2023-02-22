Laser hair removal provider Milan Laser snags funding from Sixth Street and Wildcat Capital

Milan Laser's existing backer Leonard Green & Partners, along with the company's co-founders, will retain a majority stake.

Sixth Street and Wildcat Capital Management have invested in Milan Laser, a laser hair removal provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Milan Laser’s existing backer Leonard Green & Partners, along with the company’s co-founders, will retain a majority stake.

The investment will support the acceleration of clinic expansion, marketing, and business development.

“Milan Laser’s strong leadership team, commitment to offering world-class service, and well-defined plan for expansion all align with what we consider core attributes for successfully growing consumer businesses,” said Kayvan Heravi, managing director at Sixth Street, in a statment. “We are particularly excited about Milan Laser’s compelling vision for the future as the company continues to expand into new markets and add new verticals to its offerings, and we look forward to partnering with management, LGP, and Wildcat to support the company’s future growth.”

In the transaction, investment bank North Point is serving as financial advisor to LGP and Milan Laser while Latham & Watkins, LLP is serving as legal counsel. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal counsel to the co-founders. Sixth Street was represented by Piper Sandler & Co., and legally advised by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP. Wildcat Capital Management was legally advised by Vinson & Elkins LLP.

Milan Laser was founded in 2012 by Doctors Shikhar Saxena and Abe Schumacher in Papillion, Nebraska.

Since 2019, Milan Laser has been backed by LGP.

Sixth Street has approximately $65 billion in assets under management.

Wildcat was established in 2011 as a single-family investment office. Wildcast targets private consumer, business services, software, healthcare, and technology-enabled companies.

Based in Los Angeles, LGP was founded in 1989. The private equity firm has over $70 billion of assets under management.