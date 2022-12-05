Lateral Investment Management hires Knight as senior associate and Ebeck and Lothrop as associates

All three will work to support the investment activities of the firm.

San Mateo-based Lateral Investment Management, a private equity firm that invests in North American middle-market businesses, has hired Matthew Knight as senior associate and Ashley Ebeck and Jack Lothrop as associates.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ashley, Jack, and Matthew to the Lateral team,” said Richard de Silva, a managing partner at Lateral in a statement. “Their energy, capabilities and fresh perspective build on our strong team of investment professionals.”

Previously, Ebeck was an investment banking associate at Goldman Sachs and before that was an investment management analyst at the same firm.

Prior to Lateral, Lothrop worked at GSV Ventures, an edtech venture capital firm where he focused on higher education and Indian companies. Lothrop began his career as an analyst at BlackRock as part of the private equity partners team.