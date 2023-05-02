Latticework-backed ACRS recruits Owen as CEO

Owen joins ACRS from Thermo Fisher Scientific/PPD, where he was senior vice president and general manager of Accelerated Enrollment Solutions

Prior to joining PPD in 2013, he held roles at LabCorp, Biogen, and Manhattan Associates

Based in Dallas, LCM targets the healthcare industry

American Clinical Research Services, which is backed by Latticework Capital Management, has named Dustin Owen as CEO.

ACRS is a clinical trial site management organization.

“We are delighted to have Dustin join the ACRS team as CEO as we seek to build out a premier management team and corporate infrastructure at ACRS,” said Kyle Bradford, managing partner at Latticework Capital, in a statement. “Dustin has a unique background having led a large organization focused on both clinical trial execution and patient recruitment. His experience will be additive as we build out a full-service site management organization.”

ACRS was formed in 2022 by Latticework Capital Management with the acquisition of Montclair, California-based Catalina Research Institute, a clinical trials center.

