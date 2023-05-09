Latticework-based ACRS buys Clinical Site Services and Patient Advertising Guru

ACRS was formed in 2022 by Latticework Capital Management with the acquisition of Catalina Research Institute.

Dustin Owen serves as CEO of ACRS

Clinical Site Services was formed in 2005 while Patient Advertising Guru began in 2012

Headquartered in Dallas, LCM targets the healthcare industry

American Clinical Research Services, which is backed by Latticework Capital Management, has acquired two patient-centric solutions providers for clinical development, Montclair, California-based Clinical Site Services and Melville, New York-based Patient Advertising Guru. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are excited to add CSSi and PAG’s patient recruitment capabilities to our service offering,” said Dustin Owen, CEO of ACRS, in a statement. “The combination of these platforms provide us with solutions to help sponsors and sites find high quality patients for difficult clinical trials. Marrying technology and consumer marketing with boots on the ground local enrollment specialists allows for a multifaceted approach to finding diverse patients to participate in clinical research.”

