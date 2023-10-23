Latticework Capital Management backs workers’ comp treatment provider IOH

Currently, LCM has more than $400 million in assets under management

The private equity firm was founded in 2015

Latticework Capital Management has made an investment in San Diego-based Institutes of Health, LLC, workers’ compensation treatment provider focused on patients suffering from complex and chronic conditions. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Latticework is highly impressed with the deep commitment the senior leadership team and the entire Institutes of Health staff have in their mission of enriching patient lives through thoughtful treatment and outstanding clinical results,” said Steve Neumann, Latticework managing partner in a statement. “IOH’s strong reputation as a leader in providing world-class care, delivered with expertise and compassion to patients, serves as a strong foundation for future growth.”

Headquartered in Dallas, Latticework targets the healthcare industry. Currently, LCM has more than $400 million in assets under management. The private equity firm was founded in 2015.