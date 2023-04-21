Law firm Arnall Golden Gregory taps Friedman as co-chair of private equity practice

Friedman joins fellow co-chair Matthew T. Harris, who formed the practice group and has served in this position for 10 years.

Atlanta and Washington, D.C-based law firm Arnall Golden Gregory has appointed Jeff R. Friedman as co-chair of its private equity practice group.

AGG’s private equity practice represents private equity funds, independent sponsors, and portfolio companies throughout all stages of the private equity life cycle.

In addition to this new role, Friedman is a partner in the corporate & finance practice and co-chair of the healthcare private equity team. He represents private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies in complex corporate and transactional matters. Friedman works with private equity-backed platforms on “roll-up” strategies to swiftly acquire and integrate large numbers of small businesses in a particular industry and has advised on hundreds of “roll-up” acquisitions since joining AGG.

“After serving as co-chair of the firm’s Healthcare Private Equity industry team, I am excited to step into this role,” said Friedman in a statement. “It is a true pleasure to guide our clients through complex, sophisticated transactions that AGG has become known for. I look forward to partnering with Matt and elevating the experience and capabilities our team brings to our fund and portfolio company clients.”