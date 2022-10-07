Law firm Proskauer adds Pohlus as partner to M&A and PE practice

Pohlus joins from Kirkland & Ellis

Law firm Proskauer has named Robert Pohlus as a partner and member of the M&A and private equity practice. Pohlus is based in New York.

“I am delighted to welcome Robert to Proskauer. His experience working with GPs – from growth equity to private equity – will be a great addition to the Firm and will bring tremendous value to our clients,” said Daniel Ganitsky, co-head of the firm’s M&A practice, in a statement.

Pohlus joins from Kirkland & Ellis. He received his law degree from Cornell Law School.

The law firm serves clients from 12 offices located in the leading financial and business centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Proskauer has advised on some of the most complex M&A transactions across a range of industries. Recent representations include representing the Patrick D. Bowlen Trust and related entities in the $4.65 billion sale of the Denver Broncos to the Walton-Penner family; and advising long-time client Stamps.com in its $6.6 billion acquisition by leading software investment firm, Thoma Bravo.