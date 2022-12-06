LBC Credit Partners backs Comvest’s investment in GAI Consultants

LBC served as administrative agent, sole lead arranger and lender for financing.

LBC Credit Partners has provided senior secured credit facilities to support Comvest Partners‘ investment in GAI Consultants Inc, a planning, engineering & environmental consulting firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Comvest backs middle-market companies. Comvest manages more than $7.7 billion in assets, and has invested over $8.7 billion since inception. Based in West Palm Beach, Comvest also maintains offices in Chicago and New York.

LBC Credit Partners provides middle market and lower middle market financing solutions. LBC has over $3.4 billion of capital commitments.