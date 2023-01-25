LCM-backed SALT Dental Collective appoints Bates as CEO

Jim Evanger, who has led SALT over the past 18 months, is transitioning to the board of directors at SALT.

SALT Dental Collective, which is backed by Latticework Capital Management, has named Dylan Bates as CEO.

Jim Evanger, who has led SALT over the past 18 months, is transitioning to the board of directors at SALT and will stay actively involved in SALT’s growth and expansion.

“I am ecstatic to have another opportunity to work closely with Dylan” said Steve Neumann, a managing partner and founder of Latticework Capital Management, who has worked with Bates across multiple investments over the past 18 years, in a statement. “We are extremely fortunate to have someone of his caliber lead SALT through its next phase of growth. Dylan’s experience in multi-site healthcare combined with his proven ability to build and lead world class teams will be instrumental for SALT’s continued momentum and success. His knowledge, insights, and relationships make him the ideal person to execute the path forward and accelerate our growth both in our existing markets as well as our entry into new markets.”

SALT has relocated their home support office from Bend, Oregon to Scottsdale, Arizona.

Founded in 2018, SALT Dental Collective is a dental partnership organization specializing in pediatric dentistry and orthodontics in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Arizona, and California.

Dallas-based Latticework Capital Management invests in lower-middle market healthcare companies across the U.S. Currently, LCM has over $365 million in assets under management.