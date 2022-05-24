LCP taps Grote as director

Prior to joining LCP, Grote worked in the investment banking departments of Janney Montgomery Scott and Robert W. Baird & Co.

Lead Capital Partners has named Carl Grote as a director. Prior to joining LCP, Grote worked in the investment banking departments of Janney Montgomery Scott and Robert W. Baird & Co.

Nashville, Tenn., May 24, 2022 – Lead Capital Partners (“LCP”), a Nashville-based private equity firm focused on lower middle market buyouts of healthcare companies, is pleased to announce that Carl Grote has joined the LCP team as a Director to support the firm’s continued growth.

“We are excited to make another high-quality addition to our team,” said Pryor Smartt, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Lead Capital Partners.”Carl’s expertise advising middle market businesses adds depth to our investment team and will be instrumental in carrying out our unique long-term investment strategy, which we believe will continue differentiating LCP as a preferred partner for all stakeholders.”

Prior to joining LCP, Mr. Grote worked in the Investment Banking departments of Janney Montgomery Scott and Robert W. Baird & Co. providing middle market M&A advisory and financing services. He received his B.A. from Washington and Lee University and M.S. from the University of Texas at Austin.

About Lead Capital Partners

Lead Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on healthcare companies in the lower middle market. LCP acquires majority ownership positions in founder-owned businesses and provides its portfolio companies with a unique combination of capital resources, operating expertise, and a long-term investment horizon. For more information, please visit www.leadcp.com.