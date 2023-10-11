LDC-backed DSP acquires Canada’s Eclipsys Solutions

DSP is a London, UK-based database, cloud and applications managed service provider

LDC announced its investment in DSP in late September

Eclipsys is the company’s first acquisition since LDC’s investment

DSP, backed by LDC, has acquired with Eclipsys Solutions, an Ottawa-based certified Oracle cloud solutions provider, to grow its Oracle Cloud services and expand its geographical presence in North America. No financial terms were disclosed.

DSP is a London, UK-based database, cloud and applications managed service provider.

The combined group will have a revenue of over £75 million ($92 million; €86 million) with a staff base of around 250 across the UK, Ireland and North America.

LDC announced its investment in DSP in late September. Eclipsys is the company’s first acquisition since LDC’s investment.

“Through complementary skill sets across the Oracle technology stack, combined with unrivalled expertise in Oracle Cloud and OCI, the group is well positioned to expand its market offering and further enhance its support to customers on their Oracle Cloud journey,” said Chris Baker, investment director at LDC, in a statement.

LDC is the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group, headquartered in London. The firm has a UK-wide network of regional offices.

DSP was advised by Alantra, Altman Solon, BDO, Brown Jacobson, CIL, Gateley, KPMG and RSM. Eclipsys was advised by Alantra and LaBarge Weinstein.

(This post was updated to say DSP has acquired Eclipsys. The original press release said they had merged.)