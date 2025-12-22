LDC backs MBO of Taking Care

Taking Care was founded in 1985

LDC has backed the management buyout of Taking Care, a provider of tech-enabled care products and services, from AXA Health.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Exeter, Taking Care provides personal alarms, smart home monitoring products and associated monitoring and emergency call response services for elderly people to enable them to live safely and independently in their own homes.