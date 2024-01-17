LED lighting system retrofit solutions provider NSES snags investment from GEF Capital

NSES was founded in 2011

GEF Capital Partners is focused on sustainability

GEF Capital Partners has made an investment in Next Step Energy Solutions, a Littleton, Colorado-based provider of LED lighting system retrofit solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The team at Next Step Energy Solutions has built a high-quality and innovative business driving energy efficiency and cost savings for a wide range of critical customers,” said Stuart Barkoff, a managing partner at GEF Capital, who led the NSES investment in a statement. “At a time when institutions are seeking to meet their operational needs while also progressing towards new initiatives such as Net Zero targets, NSES provides an affordable and effective set of solutions to make these goals a reality.”

GLC Advisors & Co. served as financial advisor to NSES.

