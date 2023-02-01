Lee Equity Partners and CIS form new platform Cardiovascular Logistics

Cardiovascular Logistics will build and support a network of cardiovascular practices in the U.S.

Lee Equity Partners and Cardiovascular Institute of the South have formed Cardiovascular Logistics, a new New York City-based cardiovascular platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

Cardiovascular Logistics will build and support a network of cardiovascular practices in the U.S.

CIS currently employs 60 physicians across 21 locations in Louisiana and Mississippi, with an additional 23 physicians under management in Chicago. CIS was founded by Dr. Craig Walker in 1983 in Houma, Louisiana.

“We are excited to partner with Dr. Craig Walker, David Konur, and the entire physician and management teams at CIS,” said Collins Ward, a partner at Lee Equity in a statement. “CIS has a global reputation in cardiovascular care, and we believe Lee Equity’s experience in multi-site healthcare will help build Cardiovascular Logistics into the leading national platform of cardiology practices.”

Lee Equity Partners targets middle-market companies. The firm invests within three distinct sectors, healthcare services, financial services, and business services.