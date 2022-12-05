Lee joins Goodwin’s PE practice as a partner

She will be based in the firm's New York office.

Global law firm Goodwin named Dianna Lee as a partner for its private equity practice.

“Dianna has a tremendous amount of private equity experience that directly aligns with our clients’ needs,” said Michael Kendall, co-chair of Goodwin’s private equity practice in a statement. “We are excited to add Dianna to our team as our clients continue to pursue an abundance of innovation-driven opportunities around the world.”

Lee represents private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, growth equity funds, pension funds, private and public companies and other strategic and financial investors. Her practice has spanned London, Hong Kong, and New York.