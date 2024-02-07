Leeds Equity-backed 95 Percent Group snaps up educational firm Morpheme Magic

Polsinelli served as legal counsel to 95 Percent Group while Varin Thomas LLC served as legal counsel to Morpheme Magic

95 Percent Group, which is backed by Leeds Equity Partners, has acquired Morpheme Magic, a U.S.-based educational firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

95 Percent Group is a provider of literacy solutions.

“The acquisition of Morpheme Magic strengthens the One95 Literacy Ecosystem’s support for beginning readers and uniquely positions the company as the go-to resource to accelerate the development of foundational literacy skills. We look forward to working with Dr. Glaser and to the continued success of Morpheme Magic as part of 95 Percent Group,” said Eric Geveda, managing director at Leeds Equity Partners in a statement.

Polsinelli served as legal counsel to 95 Percent Group while Varin Thomas LLC served as legal counsel to Morpheme Magic.

