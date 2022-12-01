Leeds Equity-backed CeriFi acquires two education firms Checkpoint Learning and West Legal Edcenter

CeriFi is an education, training and certification provider serving financial services

CeriFi, which is backed by Leeds Equity Partners, has acquired education companies Checkpoint Learning and West Legal Edcenter. The seller was Thomson Reuters Corporation. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Over the course of our partnership with CeriFi, we have built a strategically focused professional education company that uniquely serves the lifelong education needs of aspiring and practicing professionals within the financial services and legal sectors,” said Jacques Galante, a partner at Leeds Equity Partners in a statement. “With the acquisitions of Checkpoint Learning and West LegalEdcenter, CeriFi is now distinctively positioned to address those education, training and certification needs while continuing to deliver the best learning outcomes in the industry.”

Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to Leeds Equity Partners. Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP served as legal counsel to Thomson Reuters while KPMG Corporate Finance LLC served as financial advisor.

Thomson Reuters is a Toronto-based provider of business information services.

CeriFi is an education, training and certification provider serving financial services.

Checkpoint Learning is a provider of continuing professional education solutions for tax and accounting professionals.

West LegalEdcenter provides continuing legal education solutions and services to legal professionals.

Leeds Equity Partners invests in the knowledge industries.