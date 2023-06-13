Leeds Equity-backed CeriFi appoints Barry as CEO

Based in Alpharetta, Georgia, CeriFi is an education, training and certification provider serving financial services professionals.

CeriFi, which is backed by Leeds Equity Partners, has named Christine Timmins Barry as CEO.

Most recently, Barry served as chief operating officer of Newfold Digital. Prior to Newfold Digital, she spent three years as CEO of Windham Professionals. Before Windham, Barry spent almost two decades in various senior leadership roles across Convergys.

On the appointment, Eric Geveda, managing director of Leeds Equity and board member of CeriFi, said in a statement, “We are thrilled that Christine is becoming the new CEO at CeriFi to drive the next stages of its growth and innovation. Christine’s energy, experience set, visionary leadership style and dedication to building and fostering a strong sense of culture make her the ideal person to lead the company going forward. The future of the company is bright under Christine’s direction.”

Based in New York, Leeds Equity targets the knowledge industries. The firm was founded in 1993 and currently manages approximately $4.7 billion of capital.