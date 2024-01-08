Leeds Equity-backed Crucial Learning buys leadership training platform Core Strengths

Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to Leeds Equity Partners while Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP served as legal counsel to Core Strengths

Crucial Learning, which is backed by Leeds Equity Partners, has acquired Core Strengths, a California-based leadership training and assessment platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

Crucial Learning is a provider of communication, performance, and leadership training.

“We are thrilled to partner with Tim Scudder and the Core Strengths team,” said Eric Geveda, managing director at Leeds Equity Partners in a statement. “Core Strengths is home to the Strength Deployment Inventory, a best-in-class assessment that provides powerful personal insights into why we behave the way we do and how we relate to others.”

Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to Leeds Equity Partners while Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP served as legal counsel to Core Strengths.

Based in New York, Leeds Equity invests in the knowledge industries. The firm was founded in 1993 and currently manages approximately $5 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies.