Leeds Equity-backed Exterro picks up data discovery platform Divebell

Exterro, which is backed by Leeds Equity Partners, has acquired Divebell, a San Francisco-based provider of a data discovery platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

Exterro is a provider of legal governance, risk and compliance software.

This represents Exterro’s fourth acquisition since partnering with Leeds Equity Partners in 2018.

“Divebell’s sophisticated data discovery software is transforming the way that customers understand and protect their sensitive data inventories across the enterprise in an evolving regulatory landscape,” said Kevin Malone, a managing director at Leeds Equity in a statement. “This acquisition is a cornerstone in Exterro’s strategy to lead the market in comprehensive legal GRC and data governance software.”

Reed Smith LLP served as legal counsel to Exterro.

Based in New York, Leeds Equity invests in the knowledge industries. The firm was founded in 1993 and currently manages approximately $4.8 billion of capital.