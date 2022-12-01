Leeds-backed LRN buys Thomson Reuters’ compliance learning unit

The acquisition further enhances LRN’s global reach, solution offerings and international client base, the company said

LRN Corporation, which is backed by Leeds Equity Partners, has acquired Thomson Reuters’ compliance learning business unit. No financial terms were disclosed.

The acquisition further enhances LRN’s global reach, solution offerings and international client base, the company said.

Based in Los Angeles, LRN is a provider of ethics and compliance program management and learning solutions. It has been backed by Leeds since 2018.

Thomson Reuters is a Toronto-based provider of business information services.

On the deal, Jacques Galante, a partner at Leeds Equity, said in a statement: “Governance, risk and compliance solutions are now playing an even greater role in defining success in business as more boards, investors, and business leaders understand the impact that culture has on organizations and their performance. Alongside its innovative technology platform and market-leading advisory services, LRN is uniquely positioned to continue to be the partner of choice for ethics and compliance solutions around the world.”

Based in New York, Leeds Equity Partners targets the education, training and information services industries. The firm was founded in 1993 and currently manages over $4 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the knowledge industries.