Leeds Equity-backed Simplify Compliance acquires datacenterHawk

Simplify Compliance, a portfolio company of Leeds Equity Partners, has acquired Dallas-based datacenterHawk, a SaaS provider of real-time information on the data center real estate market. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The strategic addition of datacenterHawk to our telecommunication portfolio extends the reach of our existing fiber search tools deeper into the data center space and expands our international presence. The quality and accessibility of datacenterHawk’s offerings will improve decisions and efficiency for our customers,” said Dan Oswald, CEO of Simplify Compliance, in a statement.

Leeds Equity Partners invests in the knowledge industries. The private equity firm was founded in 1993 and has managed over $4.5 billion of capital.