Leeds Equity Partners buys early childhood education provider Big Blue Marble Academy

Leeds Equity Partners has acquired Big Blue Marble Academy, a provider of early childhood education across the Southeast U.S. No financial terms were disclosed.

Big Blue Marble Academy operates 67 schools across eight states.

“Early childhood education is a systemically underserved sector in the United States and has been a core area of investment for Leeds Equity for decades,” said Chris Mairs, managing director of Leeds Equity in a statement. “We are dedicated to providing both capital and strategic support to innovators in this field, and we are so pleased to partner with Jeff and the entire BBMA team to help accelerate their expansion while continuing to deliver exceptional student outcomes.”

Latham & Watkins served as legal counsel to Leeds Equity Partners while Baird and William Blair served as financial advisor to BBMA.

Based in New York, Leeds Equity invests in the knowledge industries. The firm was founded in 1993 and currently manages approximately $5 billion of capital.