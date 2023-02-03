Leeds Equity Partners buys talent data firm TalentNeuron

Latham & Watkins served as legal counsel to Leeds Equity Partners while Alvarez & Marsal served as operational advisor

Leeds Equity Partners has acquired Arlington, Virginia-based TalentNeuron, a provider of human capital data and insights subscription solutions to corporations, government organizations and educational institutions. The seller was Gartner, Inc. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Business leaders face significant ongoing challenges with how to make informed human capital decisions and manage their global talent and skills strategies, all in the midst of substantial changes in the workplace. How companies work has and will continue to evolve, the supply and demand for talent is global, and enterprises understand the need to drive workplace diversity,” said Jacques Galante, Partner of Leeds Equity Partners. “TalentNeuron with its technology-enabled data platform and deep market insights serves as a critical partner to these business leaders and their talent analytics teams as they successfully execute on these mission critical initiatives.”

“Empowering individuals and organizations to leverage better access to accurate, timely and deeply insightful information is a core investment thesis for Leeds Equity. TalentNeuron delivers specific, applicable insights to organizations enabling better human capital related decisions,” said Chris Mairs, managing director of Leeds Equity Partners, in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with the entire TalentNeuron team to deliver their next phase of expansion, through investing in new products and services to better serve its customers in addressing tomorrow’s human resource challenges.”

Latham & Watkins served as legal counsel to Leeds Equity Partners while Alvarez & Marsal served as operational advisor. Evercore served as financial advisor to Gartner and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher provided legal counsel.

Leeds Equity invests in the knowledge industries. The firm was founded in 1993 and currently manages over $4 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies.