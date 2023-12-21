Leeds Equity Partners promotes Zhang and Marous to VP

Zhang joined Leeds Equity in 2018 while Marous came on board in 2021.

Prior to joining Leeds Equity, Zhang worked at Rothschild and Dresner Partners

Before Leeds Equity, Marous worked at PWP Growth Equity and Brookwood Associates

Based in New York, Leeds Equity invests in the knowledge industries

Leeds Equity Partners has promoted Theo Zhang and Jack Marous to vice president

Zhang joined Leeds Equity in 2018 while Marous came on board in 2021.

Prior to joining Leeds Equity, Zhang worked at Rothschild and Dresner Partners. Before Leeds Equity, Marous worked at PWP Growth Equity and Brookwood Associates.

“Jack and Theo have demonstrated a strong ability to immerse themselves in the Knowledge Industries, delivering value across our investment efforts and portfolio companies,” said Scott VanHoy, a partner of Leeds Equity in a statement. “We know they will continue to make valuable contributions to the future success of the firm.”

Based in New York, Leeds Equity invests in the knowledge industries. Founded in 1993, the firm currently manages approximately $5 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies.