Leeds Equity snaps up TouchPath from Millpond

Leeds Equity Partners has acquired TouchMath, a Colorado Springs, Colorado-based provider of supplemental math curriculum, from Millpond Equity Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

In October 2018, Millpond acquired a controlling interest in TouchMath.

“It has been a privilege to collaborate with the TouchMath leadership team to help enhance the business, its product offerings, and its ability to serve educators in achieving exceptional student results,” said Millpond Partner Jeff Tobin in a statement.

Macquarie Capital served as TouchMath’s financial advisor and Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP provided legal services for the transaction.

TouchMath was founded by elementary school teacher Janet Bullock.

Based in New York City, Leeds invests in the education, training, information services, and software sectors.

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Millpond targets the education, training, and outsourced business services sectors.