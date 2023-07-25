Legal tech firm Nextpoint snags investment from RF Investment Partners

Nextpoint is RF’s 12th investment in the software sector

RF Investment Partners has made an investment in Chicago-based Nextpoint, a legal tech company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Nextpoint was founded in 2001. Nextpoint is RF’s 12th investment in the software sector.

“The success and scale that Nextpoint has achieved as a fully bootstrapped company in a highly competitive sector and niche end-market is truly a testament to Rakesh and his world-class team,” said RF Co-Founder and Managing Partner Peter Fidler in a statement. “We are fully committed to providing Nextpoint the resources needed to evolve and better serve law firms and organizations nationwide.”

Based in New York City, RF Investment Partners invests in domestic, lower-middle-market companies. The private equity firm targets the wholesale, logistics, industrials, manufacturing, healthcare, and information technology sectors.