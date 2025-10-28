Leonard Green acquires Epiphany Dermatology from CI

Epiphany Dermatology is a partner to dermatologists across 67 locations throughout the US.

Gheorghe Pusta serves as CEO of Epiphany

Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services and additional dermatologic services

Epiphany Dermatology was founded in 2014

CI Capital Partners has sold Epiphany Dermatology, an Austin-based dermatology company, to Leonard Green & Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

Epiphany Dermatology is a partner to dermatologists across 67 locations throughout the US.

Gheorghe Pusta serves as CEO of Epiphany.

Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services and additional dermatologic services.

“We believe that Epiphany has built a thoughtfully designed and highly scalable platform to support high-performing dermatologists,” stated Alyse Wagner, a partner at Leonard Green & Partners in a statement. “We are excited to partner with Epiphany’s management team and providers to continue to grow and expand access to high-quality skin care in underserved markets.”

Epiphany Dermatology was founded in 2014.