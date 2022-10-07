Leonard Green and Apax-backed ECI buys ES Tech Group

Leonard Green bought ECI in November 2019

Apax bought ECI in 2017 and retained a minority stake as part of the deal with Leonard Green

The new deal expands ECI’s ecommerce portfolio and furthers ECI’s investments in the digital economy

Leonard Green & Partners and Apax Partners-owned ECI Software Solutions announced that it has acquired B2B ecommerce software and services company ES Tech Group.

ES Tech Group, based in Glasgow, serves small and medium-sized enterprise manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers. The company has also developed an eCommerce platform for markets including industrial, business supplies, electrical, plumbing, medical supplies and more. The company also operates a growth agency that aids with marketing and catalogue development in order for businesses to capitalise on traditional and digital sales channels.

ECI is a cloud-based business management software developer. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. It was acquired by Leonard Green in November 2019 with Apax Partners retaining a minority stake in the company, having acquired ECI in 2017. The deal for ES expands ECI’s existing ecmmerce portfolio and furthers ECI’s investment sin the digital economy.

Leonard Green is a private equity investment firm founded in 1989. It is based in Los Angeles and has over $75 billion of assets under management. It focuses primarily on companies that provide services including consumer, healthcare, business services, as well as retail, distribution and industrials.

Apax is a London-headquartered global private equity firm. It invests in the technology, services, healthcare and internet/consumer sectors.