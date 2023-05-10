Leste Group recruits Zablah as investor relations head

In this role, Zablah will be responsible for managing investor communications globally across Leste’s private equity, real estate credit, and special situations strategies.

Previously, Zablah was vice president of investor relations at I Squared Capital

He was also head of investor services at H.I.G. Capital

Leste Group was founded in 2014

Leste Group has named Miguel Zablah as director and head of investor relations.

In this role, Zablah will be responsible for managing investor communications globally across Leste’s private equity, real estate credit, and special situations strategies.

“Miguel’s strong industry knowledge and experience working with institutional investors globally within the private equity and real estate sectors will prove invaluable as we continue to expand the firm in the U.S. market, as well as enhance our commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance principles,” said Stephan de Sabrit, managing partner of Leste Group, in a statement.

Previously, Zablah was vice president of investor relations at I Squared Capital. He was also head of investor services at H.I.G. Capital. He also held positions at J.P. Morgan across multiple offices including New York, Boston, and Australia, specializing in alternative investments.

Founded in 2014, Leste Group is based in Miami.