LFM-backed Rainier Industries bags OAI

OAI is a manufacturer of branded display products for college and professional sports firms.

LFM acquired Rainier in October 2021

Rainier is headquartered in Tukwila, Washington

LFM is a private equity firm based in Nashville, Tennessee

Rainier Industries, backed by LFM Capital, has acquired the assets of Outdoor America Images (OAI). No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

OAI, based in Tampa, Florida, is a manufacturer of branded display products for college and professional sports organizations.

“We look forward to joining the two organizations, integrating their complementary products, resources, and capabilities to reach an exciting next stage of expansion,” said Ken Hoefling, LFM operating partner.

LFM’s Chris Lin, MD, and Tucker Cowden, VP, worked with Hoefling on the transaction. Ryan Richardson, LFM senior associate, sourced the deal.

LFM acquired Rainier in October 2021.

LFM is a private equity firm based in Nashville, Tennessee. The firm targets lead or control investments in US-based lower middle market manufacturing and industrial services firms with enterprise values ranging from $15 million to $125 million.

Rainier is a provider of custom display solutions and environmental graphics for athletic, exposition, retail, hospitality, and other end markets. The firm is headquartered in Tukwila, Washington.