LFM Capital-backed Accelevation buys workstations maker Workplace Modular Systems

Accelevation, a portfolio company of LFM Capital, has acquired Londonberry, New Hampshire-based Workplace Modular Systems, a provider of workstations. No finanial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, LFM Managing Director Chris Lin, said in a statement, “LFM is excited about the complementary addition of Workplace to the Accelevation platform, which will broaden the product offering available to current and new customers. We look forward to working closely with the Workplace team to scale the combined business.”

Based in Nashville, LFM Capital invests in U.S.-based lower middle market manufacturing and industrial services companies with at least $3 million of EBITDA and enterprise values ranging from $15 million to $125 million.