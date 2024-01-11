LFM Capital-backed SteelPro snaps up steel fabricator CoBuilt

- SteelPro was founded by Jeremy Harrell
- Based in Nashville, LFM Capital invests in based lower middle market manufacturing and industrial services companies
SteelPro, which is backed by LFM Capital, has acquired Memphis-based CoBuilt, a structural engineering service provider and steel fabricator. No financial terms were disclosed.
Based in Houston, Mississippi, SteelPro is a maker of steel solutions for commercial, industrial and material handling applications. SteelPro was founded by Jeremy Harrell.
On the deal, Harrell, said in a statement, “This acquisition expands and enhances our fabrication capabilities by adding a second SteelPro manufacturing location.”
