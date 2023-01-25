LFM Capital invests in quilting machine maker APQS

Jim Langland serves as president of APQS

Based in Nashville, LFM Capital targets U.S.-based lower middle market manufacturing and industrial services companies

LFM Capital has made an investment in Carroll, Iowa-based APQS, a maker of longarm quilting machines used by hobbyist and professional quilters. No financial terms were disclosed.

APQS was founded in 1982. Jim Langland serves as president of APQS.

On the transaction, LFM Managing Director Chris Lin said in a statement, “We are thrilled to add APQS to the LFM portfolio. Over the past 40 years, APQS has developed a strong brand name in the quilting community, known for producing durable and user-friendly machines. We look forward to partnering with the APQS team to take the company to new heights.”

