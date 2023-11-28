LFM Capital invests in SisTech Manufacturing

SisTech manufactures PCBAs for defense, aerospace, industrial and consumer applications.

LFM Capital has invested in SisTech Manufacturing, a printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA) manufacturer for defense, aerospace, industrial and consumer applications.

“We believe SisTech’s excellent production model and strong operational track record are truly differentiated in a fragmented market,” said Steve Cook, LFM’s executive MD.

Tucker Cowden, VP, and Mitch Mattingly, associate, worked with Cook on the investment from LFM.

LFM is a private equity firm based in Nashville, Tennessee. It invests in US-based lower middle market manufacturing and industrial services companies with at least $3 million of EBITDA and enterprise values ranging from $15 million to $125 million.