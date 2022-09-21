LFM invests in manufacturer CID

- In November 2021, LFM acquired IronCraft, an East Tennessee manufacturer of 3-point tractor attachments and skid steer attachments
- LFM Capital is focused on lower middle market manufacturing and industrial services companies
- CID was founded in 2003
LFM Capital has made an investment in Denton, North Carolina-based Construction Implements Depot, a maker of attachments for use with skid steers, compact track loaders, compact tractors, and mini-excavators. No financial terms were disclosed.
CID is LFM Capital’s second acquisition of an equipment manufacturer within the diversified attachments industry. In November 2021, LFM acquired IronCraft, an East Tennessee manufacturer of 3-point tractor attachments and skid steer attachments.
On the deal, CID General Manager Jon Williams said in a statement, “CID has experienced tremendous growth since I joined the company in 2014, and we see additional growth opportunities in the future. We are excited to align ourselves with another fast-growing manufacturer like IronCraft.”
LFM Capital is focused on lower middle market manufacturing and industrial services companies with at least $3 million of EBITDA and enterprise values ranging from $15 million to $125 million.
