LFM invests in manufacturer CID

CID is LFM Capital’s second acquisition of an equipment manufacturer within the diversified attachments industry.

In November 2021, LFM acquired IronCraft, an East Tennessee manufacturer of 3-point tractor attachments and skid steer attachments

LFM Capital is focused on lower middle market manufacturing and industrial services companies

CID was founded in 2003

LFM Capital has made an investment in Denton, North Carolina-based Construction Implements Depot, a maker of attachments for use with skid steers, compact track loaders, compact tractors, and mini-excavators. No financial terms were disclosed.

CID is LFM Capital’s second acquisition of an equipment manufacturer within the diversified attachments industry. In November 2021, LFM acquired IronCraft, an East Tennessee manufacturer of 3-point tractor attachments and skid steer attachments.

On the deal, CID General Manager Jon Williams said in a statement, “CID has experienced tremendous growth since I joined the company in 2014, and we see additional growth opportunities in the future. We are excited to align ourselves with another fast-growing manufacturer like IronCraft.”

LFM Capital is focused on lower middle market manufacturing and industrial services companies with at least $3 million of EBITDA and enterprise values ranging from $15 million to $125 million.

CID was founded in 2003.