LFM promotes Cowden to VP and Richardson to senior associate

LFM Capital has promoted Tucker Cowden to vice president and Ryan Richardson to senior associate.

On the promotions, Steve Cook, LFM Executive Managing Director, said in a statement, “We are pleased to announce these well-deserved promotions and celebrate the achievements of our team members. Tucker has played an integral role in many of LFM’s recent portfolio company acquisitions, while Ryan has helped with our deal-sourcing initiatives contributing to our robust pipeline. We are fortunate to have a talented, dedicated team to support the firm’s recent growth and look forward to their continued success at LFM.”

Based in Nashville, LFM Capital invests in the lower middle market. LFM targets manufacturing and industrial services companies.