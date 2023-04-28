LGP to invest in insurance brokerage HUB

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.

Leonard Green & Partners has agreed to make a minority investment in Chicago-based HUB, an insurance brokerage. No financial terms were disclosed.

As a result of this transaction, Hellman & Friedman will retain a controlling stake in HUB while the company’s management team will continue to hold a significant equity position. Also, Altas Partners will remain a significant minority shareholder and continue to be members of the board. And, in conjunction with their investment, LGP will be joining the board.

“HUB is an exceptional company – a gold-standard specialty-focused insurance broker,” said Hunter Philbrick, Partner at Hellman & Friedman. “H&F takes great pride in our long-term approach with the companies we invest in, and it has been a privilege to support HUB’s incredible growth journey over almost a decade.”

Morgan Stanley is serving as financial advisor to HUB while Barclays acted as financial advisor to LGP.

Based in Los Angeles, LGP has $70 billion of assets under management. The firm primarily focuses on companies providing services, including consumer, healthcare, and business services, as well as retail, distribution and industrials.