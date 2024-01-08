Liberty Hall Capital-backed Comply365 merges with Vistair

Comply365 is based in Beloit, Wisconsin and Vistair is based in the UK.

Comply365, which is backed by Liberty Hall Capital Partners, has merged with Vistair, to form a provider of compliance, safety and data intelligence technologies serving the aviation, defense and rail industries. No financial terms were disclosed.

In connection with the merger, Insight Partners is investing in the combined business. Rob Morgan, current CEO of Vistair, has been appointed CEO of the combined company and Tom Samuel, current CEO of Comply365, has been appointed vice chairman of the combined company’s board of directors.

“Rapidly accelerating digitalization within the aviation, defense and rail markets is driving demand for tailored, efficiency-centric software solutions, and Comply365 and Vistair have emerged as true industry leaders,” said Rowan Taylor, Liberty Hall’s founding and managing partner in a statement. “Liberty Hall is pleased to have played a supportive role in Comply365’s journey, and we look forward to continued success as Comply365 and Vistair come together to better serve their global customers.”

Lincoln International served as financial advisor to Comply365 and Harris Williams and Lincoln International served as financial advisors to Insight Partners and Liberty Hall. Legal advice to Comply365 and Liberty Hall was provided by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher and legal advice to Insight Partners was provided by Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to Vistair. Legal advice was provided by Osborne Clarke.

Comply365 is a provider of enterprise SaaS and mobile solutions for content management and document distribution in highly regulated industries, including aviation and rail.

Vistair is a provider of operational data management for aviation technical publications, safety and regulatory content

