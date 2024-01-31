Liberty Hall promotes Black to partner and Seely to VP

Black joined Liberty Hall in 2014 and Seely came on board in 2021.

Liberty Hall Capital Partners has promoted James C. Black to partner and Matt G. Seely to vice president.

“Since the founding of our firm, we have continuously invested in and focused on the development of our team,” said Rowan G.P. Taylor, Liberty Hall’s founding and managing partner in a statement. “We are pleased to announce the promotions of Jamie and Matt, who have played meaningful roles in the growth of our firm and the success of our portfolio companies. Their demonstrated leadership and industry expertise will continue to play a pivotal role in both the execution of our ‘hands-on’ investment strategy and creation of value within our portfolio.”

Black joined Liberty Hall in 2014 from Citigroup where he began his career as an analyst.

Seely joined Liberty Hall in 2021 from First Reserve Corporation where he was an associate. He began his career as at Simmons & Company International.

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, Liberty Hall Capital Partners invests in businesses serving the global aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall targets the middle market.