Liftout Capital scoops up consultant Franchise Creator

Liftout Capital has acquired a majority stake in Miami-based Franchise Creator, a franchise consultant. No financial terms were disclosed.

Franchise Creator’s founder Hossein Kasmai will remain as CEO.

“We see tremendous potential in Franchise Creator and believe our partnership with Hossein and his team will help unlock further growth opportunities,” said Bo Sutton, co-founder and partner of Liftout Capital in a statement. “Our acquisition of Franchise Creator signifies Liftout’s commitment to empowering founder-led companies with the necessary resources to scale and succeed.”

True West Capital Partners provided financing to support the transaction. Davis Graham & Stubbs served as legal counsel to Liftout Capital while Berger Singerman served as legal counsel to Franchise Creator.

Based in Denver, Liftout Capital invests in the lower middle market.