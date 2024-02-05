LightBay, Freeman Spogli-backed IHS bags D’Angelo and Sons

D'Angelo and Sons Roofing & Exteriors, a roofing and exterior finishing company serving Hamilton, Burlington and other communities in Ontario.

Based in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Infinity Home Services is a full-service exterior remodeling company

D’Angelo & Sons is its 13 th acquisition in two years

LightBay and Freeman Spogli acquired IHS in 2023

Infinity Home Services (IHS), backed by LightBay Capital and Freeman Spogli & Co, has acquired D’Angelo and Sons Roofing & Exteriors, a roofing and exterior finishing company serving Hamilton, Burlington and other communities in Ontario.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

“We are thrilled to partner with the IHS team and join the industry’s leading brands in shaping the future of roofing in North America. By partnering with IHS we will be able to provide greater future opportunities to our employees while also ensuring our family brand lives on for another 45 years,” said Aaron D’Angelo, CEO of D’Angelo and Sons.

Based in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Infinity Home Services is a full-service exterior remodeling company. Today, the business comprises 15 brands across the US and Canada.

D’Angelo & Sons is IHS’s 13th acquisition in two years. The deal provides IHS with entry into the Canadian market and positions it as the industry’s premier strategic partner in North America, the company said in a statement.

IHS was acquired by LightBay Capital and Freeman Spogli in 2023.