Lightyear invests in Prime Pensions

William Blair & Company served as financial advisor to Lightyear on the deal.

Lightyear Capital has made an investment in Prime Pensions, a Florham Park, New Jersey-based provider of retirement plan compliance and administration services. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are excited to welcome Prime Pensions to our portfolio,” said Mark Vassallo, managing partner at Lightyear in a statement. “Our investment in Prime Pensions reflects the intersection of two long-term Lightyear investment themes: the growing need for independent retirement advice and increasing reliance on compliance solutions. We look forward to partnering with Scott and the team at Prime Pensions to continue to scale the business.”

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal counsel and William Blair & Company served as financial advisor to Lightyear.

Prime Pensions was founded in 2012.

Based in New York, Lightyear Capital targets companies at the nexus of financial services and technology, healthcare and business services.