Lincoln Peak hires McClintock as COO, CFO and chief compliance officer

Lincoln Peak Capital has named Austin McClintock as chief operating officer, chief financial officer and chief compliance officer.

Most recently, McClintock was CFO and COO at Callodine Capital Management. Prior to Callodine Capital Management, he served as CFO and COO at Clough Capital Partners. Before Clough, he served as CFO and COO at North Run Capital, LP, and was the COO and a founder of IBEX Capital Markets, Inc.

“We have known Austin professionally and personally for many years and are very excited to have him join Lincoln Peak,” said Tony Leness, managing partner and co-founder of Lincoln Peak Capital in a statement. “The addition of a business leader of Austin’s caliber is a testament to our commitment to investing in best-in-class operational support and resources as we continue to grow.”

