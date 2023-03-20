Lincoln Road acquires landscaping and lawn care services firm Zodega

- Zodega has acquired and integrated nine landscaping businesses in the last six years
- Robert Dihu and Larry Litton serve as co-presidents of Zodega
- Lincoln Road backs lower middle-market companies
Lincoln Road Global Management has acquired Houston-based Zodega, a provider of full-service landscaping and lawn care services.
On the deal, Jeff Magny, founder and managing partner of Lincoln Road, said in a statement: “This transaction is another example of Lincoln Road’s ability to identify an attractive investment opportunity involving a business that provides local and regional communities with essential services that support overall quality of life and well-being.”
Zodega has acquired and integrated nine landscaping businesses in the last six years.
Robert Dihu and Larry Litton serve as co-presidents of Zodega.
Lincoln Road invests in growing businesses that provide essential services and job creation in local communities. Lincoln Road backs lower middle-market companies.