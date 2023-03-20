Lincoln Road acquires landscaping and lawn care services firm Zodega

Lincoln Road invests in growing businesses that provide essential services and job creation in local communities.

Lincoln Road Global Management has acquired Houston-based Zodega, a provider of full-service landscaping and lawn care services.

On the deal, Jeff Magny, founder and managing partner of Lincoln Road, said in a statement: “This transaction is another example of Lincoln Road’s ability to identify an attractive investment opportunity involving a business that provides local and regional communities with essential services that support overall quality of life and well-being.”

Zodega has acquired and integrated nine landscaping businesses in the last six years.

Robert Dihu and Larry Litton serve as co-presidents of Zodega.

Lincoln Road invests in growing businesses that provide essential services and job creation in local communities. Lincoln Road backs lower middle-market companies.