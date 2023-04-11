Linden Capital-backed Aspirion recruits Amick as CEO

Most recently, Amick was president and CEO of SPH Analytics

Aspirion, which is backed by Linden Capital Partners, has hired Amy Amick as CEO.

Her appointment is effective April 17, 2023.

Columbus, Georgia-based Aspirion is a healthcare revenue cycle management provider for complex claims and revenue integrity.

Most recently, Amick was president and CEO of SPH Analytics. Her prior roles included serving as president of RCM at MedAssets and chief operating officer at M*Modal.

“We are excited to have Amy join as CEO. We believe she is an exceptional leader with the vision and experience to continue propelling Aspirion forward with a combination of technology innovation and a commitment to client success that she has been known for during her career,” said Richard Thomas, Aspirion’s chairman of the board and Linden operating partner, in a statement. “On behalf of everyone at Aspirion, we welcome Amy to the team and offer our thanks to interim-CEO, Linden Operating Partner, and board member Miki Kapoor.”

Based in Chicago, Linden Capital Partners targets the healthcare industry. Linden was founded in 2004.