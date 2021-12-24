Linden closes fifth fund on $3bn

Happy Holidays!

Just a note to wish you a safe and healthy break, Dear Reader. We’ll be off until Jan. 4, when you’ll have a new voice leading you through the foggy private equity mornings. Mary Kathleen Flynn, who joined us recently, will be taking the reins on the Hub and the Wire. She can be reached at mk.flynn@peimedia.com

You can of course reach me any time at cwitkowsky@buyoutsinsider.com with your tips on LPs, fundraising, Drama, governance or just plain scoopage.

Linden Capital Partners, a healthcare-focused shop, closed its fifth fund on $3 billion, it’s largest pool yet. The firm closed Fund V on its hard cap. Read more here on Meanwhile, we do have some news! Chicago-based, a healthcare-focused shop, closed its fifth fund on $3 billion, it’s largest pool yet. The firm closed Fund V on its hard cap. Read more here on PE Hub

Healthcare private equity fundraising has been strong this year. Over three quarters, 177 funds globally have raised about $165.7 billion, the second-highest tally since 2008. For North America, 105 funds secured about $100.7 billion, also the second-highest amount since 2008, according to data from affiliate title PEI.

Park Hill Group worked as placement agent on the fundraising. The firm has started deploying Fund V, having made three platform investments out of the pool so far.

Evolution Research Group, a network of independent clinical research sites, PE Hub Harris Williams was advising on the process, which was expected to launch in early 2022, PE Hub wrote. Linden It was preparing to sell, a network of independent clinical research sites, PE Hub reported in October was advising on the process, which was expected to launch in early 2022, PE Hub wrote. Linden backed ERG in 2018

The firm also publicly listed HydraFacial, an aesthetic skin health specialist, earlier this year through its $1.1 billion merger with Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The combined entity, The Beauty Health Co., began trading on Nasdaq in May.

That’s it for me. Have a great holiday break! We’ll be off next week, but of course, you can hit me up with tips n’ juicy stories any time. Don’t forget to use our anonymous tip boxes on PE Hub and Buyouts.